CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Promotions or career changes will turn out better than anticipated. A positive attitude will encourage others to hear you out and help you get what you want.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Spend less, save more and be reluctant to make a lateral move or invest in someone other than yourself. Update your image and spend time with a loved one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — If you socialize, the people you meet will give you insight into how best to use your skills to excel. If you mix business with pleasure, good things will transpire.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take one step at a time. Expect to meet with opposition or be forced to deal with a demanding individual. Make plans to do something that will ease stress.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stick close to home and to the people who feed your imagination and creativity. Strive to make adjustments that will add to your happiness. Take control and live life your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Your emotional well-being will be threatened by someone who tries to meddle in your affairs. Fix up your living space to suit your personal needs. Fitness is encouraged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make a decision and act on it. Don’t leave anything to chance. Take control, make things happen and forge ahead. Your life will only be as good as you make it.

