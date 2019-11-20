Thursday, Nov. 21

Look for unique opportunities. Make domestic or professional changes to gain greater satisfaction and more independence. Call the shots instead of letting someone else take charge. Travel down the path that interests you, not the one that serves someone else’s needs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Set up interviews and update personal documents, contracts or financial investments. If you take care of business, you’ll be free to make important lifestyle adjustments.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t believe everything you hear. If you are gullible, someone will take advantage of you. Stick to what and who you know, and focus on taking care of unfinished business.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Mull over your options and position yourself to take advantage of the best possibility. If you enthusiastically contribute what you have to offer, it will impress someone who can help you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Finish what you start. Stick to your plan, regardless of what others do or say. If you don’t agree with something, speak up. Personal improvement will lead to gain.

