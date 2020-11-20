ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Questionable motives will surface. Don’t be too trusting. Rely on what’s happened in the past and act accordingly. Have a backup plan in place, and don’t hesitate to do your own thing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You are overdue for a change. Look over your options and make plans with a loved one. A day trip that will enhance a relationship is favored. Discuss sensitive issues.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Consider your options. Be prepared to make an adjustment that will protect you from loss or failure. Trust in your judgment and facts. Make personal improvements that will help you advance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Consider what you want to do next and spend time rearranging your life to help fulfill your goals. Don’t let uncertainty or someone’s plans ruin your day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Step outside your comfort zone and do something that will challenge you physically. Using pent-up energy will help ease stress. Keep the peace and avoid unwanted change.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make positive adjustments that will help improve your relationship with a friend, relative or loved one. Common interests will help you build a healthy bond.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Do something energetic. Getting fit and making positive changes to your appearance will be gratifying. Don’t let someone’s negativity get you down. Distance yourself from demanding people.

