CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — What you do today will make a difference in how others feel about you. Wise decisions, positive changes and a demonstration of kindness and consideration will encourage others to see things your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Make meaningful partnerships a priority in order to avoid getting caught in a no-win situation. Being up-front about your feelings will help alleviate any uncertainty regarding what you want to do and the changes you want to make.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your secrets and emotions to yourself, and you’ll avoid being the topic of conversation. Concentrate on what you can do to help others, and it will take your mind off emotional situations you cannot change.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pick up the slack, and do your best to finish what you start. Don’t let the actions of others interfere with your plans. Do whatever will bring you joy or help you advance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Pay attention to how you look and feel. Don’t worry about what others think or say. You are responsible for your happiness, so don’t wait for someone to do things for you.