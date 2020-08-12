Thursday, August 13
Your associations will make or break you this year. Choose your allies carefully, and know enough to walk away from users and unreliable people. Focus on what’s important to you, and do your best to grow intellectually, emotionally and spiritually.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Spend more time with people you look up to or who inspire you to do your very best. A show of enthusiasm will encourage others to pitch in and help you get things done.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Focus on what you can do to make your life better, not on the things you cannot change. Personal victory comes with loving who you are and believing in what you do. A passionate approach will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be open to suggestions, observe what’s going on around you and take better care of yourself mentally, physically and emotionally. Address whatever is causing anxiety and stress, and implement positive lifestyle changes.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pay attention to how you look and represent yourself. Refuse to let possessiveness and jealousy take the reins. Choose the path that makes the most sense to you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take care of personal business. Make positive changes at home that will bring you closer to loved ones. Don’t let your emotions betray you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — What you do today will make a difference in how others feel about you. Wise decisions, positive changes and a demonstration of kindness and consideration will encourage others to see things your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Make meaningful partnerships a priority in order to avoid getting caught in a no-win situation. Being up-front about your feelings will help alleviate any uncertainty regarding what you want to do and the changes you want to make.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your secrets and emotions to yourself, and you’ll avoid being the topic of conversation. Concentrate on what you can do to help others, and it will take your mind off emotional situations you cannot change.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pick up the slack, and do your best to finish what you start. Don’t let the actions of others interfere with your plans. Do whatever will bring you joy or help you advance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Pay attention to how you look and feel. Don’t worry about what others think or say. You are responsible for your happiness, so don’t wait for someone to do things for you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep a tally of what you do for others, and when the time comes, don’t hesitate to call in favors. An idea you have to improve your surroundings will pay off. Do the work yourself, and you’ll save yourself a bundle.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Sharing information concerning pending financial, medical or legal matters will work against you. Someone will use what you reveal to make you look bad. Focus on personal improvement and spending quality time with loved ones.
