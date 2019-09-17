Wednesday, Sept. 18
Trust your intuition. Follow through with your plans. The changes you want to make can be put in place. A physical approach to whatever you do will bring you satisfaction and comfort. It’s out with the old and in with the new this year.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make changes based on experience. Look for something new and exciting to incorporate into your everyday routine. A close friend or relative will offer valuable information.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Refuse to fit into a slot that doesn’t suit you. Make your voice heard and your priorities clear. If you don’t speak up, others will make decisions for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — If something excites you, take a chance on it. Your enthusiasm will help you coax a loved one or co-worker into joining your pursuit.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Look at every angle before you get involved in something that has been hyped by someone who is a good talker. Protect yourself against those trying to take advantage of you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take an interest in your home, possessions and plans to make your life better. Projects that will add to your assets and ease your stress are favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t let anyone limit what you can do. Take care of details personally and avoid setbacks. If you abide by the rules, you’ll reach your goal. A commitment can be made.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A change may tempt you, but you should take a test drive before making a move. The grass may look greener on the other side of the fence, but don’t be fooled by appearances.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll appear to be more transparent if you remove yourself from a situation before making a decision. Time spent with a loved one will give you a different perspective regarding long-term plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Get moving. Your actions will affect how your day unfolds. An aggressive attitude will help you reach your objective and encourage positive change.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Spend more time nurturing a relationship with a loved one. Whether it’s a youngster, friend or romantic interest, what you share will bring you closer together. Personal improvements are favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — If you don’t do the work, you can’t expect to be rewarded. If you set your priorities and a budget, you’ll live up to your expectations. It’s OK to be different.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be open to suggestions, but when it comes down to making a decision, do what feels right. If you act prematurely, it will end up costing you emotionally or financially.
