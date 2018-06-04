Take the initiative and make your dreams come true. Discipline, hard work and finishing what you start will set you up for greater opportunity down the road. Treat matters concerning friends and relatives with compassion, but don’t take on someone else’s burdens. Intelligent maneuvers will bring greater prosperity.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve. Actions and intelligence will show you mean business and that you are willing to see matters through to the end.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take a unique approach to your responsibilities if you want to find new ways to use your skills and attributes. Personal improvements and educational pursuits are favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t take a risk or get involved in a dubious joint venture. Persuasive tactics will be used to try and convince you of the merits of a plan that lacks substance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Examine what’s being offered or how something is handled before you put your reputation on the line. Play it safe and only take part in endeavors helmed by trustworthy people.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Speak up and let others know what’s on your mind. Personal problems will develop if someone puts pressure on you to do something you don’t want to do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stick close to home and the people you trust. You will accomplish the most if you are diligent and embrace change using uncommon methods.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Emotional manipulation will disrupt your day. Whether it’s you or someone else using persuasive tactics, the outcome will not be satisfactory. It’s best to be honest and move on.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Consider people and ideas from your past to help you move forward. Attending a reunion will bring back memories that will help you make decisions. An emotional relationship will take a unique turn.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Make changes for the right reason. Don’t act out of spite or because someone else prompts you to. Focus on home, family and gaining greater stability.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be courageous and try something new. A personal change will open a window of opportunity. Love, romance and physical improvement are highlighted. Do your own fact-finding.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Watch out for someone trying to lead you in the wrong direction. Take better care of your health and rely on your intelligence and resourcefulness to help you get ahead.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take control and bring about the changes that will make you feel good about yourself and the direction you are headed. Don’t let someone’s boldness intimidate you. Strive for perfection, honesty and success.
