Thursday, August 6
Don’t trust situations or people who are manipulative or play with your emotions. Separate the negative from positive and associate with those who bring out the best in you, and you’ll find the success you desire. This year isn’t about mass production; it’s about doing things right.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Put your energy where it counts most, and you’ll make a difference to the outcome of a situation that concerns you. Romance is in the stars and will improve your personal life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — The best course of action is to enforce a change that encourages better relationships. Stick to basics as well as the rules, and move forward judiciously.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep busy, and finish what you start. Your reputation will depend on attitude and your ability to get things done correctly and on time. Don’t make personal changes that affect your appearance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Use your imagination and you’ll develop a plan that is both cost-efficient and enjoyable. A creative endeavor will be enlightening and encourage greater discipline.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — The personal changes you make should include the people you care about most. Don’t let an outsider come between you and someone you love. Analyze an incident before you get involved.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Use your energy wisely, and make a point to be positive, accommodating and efficient. Leave a good impression, and you’ll gain respect.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Proceed down the path that will bring you the most in return. Personal gains look promising if you use your intelligence and your imagination to get ahead.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — The people you encounter will give you a different perspective on life. A change someone close to you makes will disappoint you. Be honest about the way you feel.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t leave anything to chance, and it will make your quest a lot easier to achieve. Don’t allow emotional issues to stand between you and doing what’s right.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — How you attack a project or responsibility will be what counts in the end. Don’t let temptation or interference get in the way of your success. Make your position clear, and strive for consistency.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Focus on fitness, diet and steering clear of situations that cause anxiety and stress. Think matters through, and take action based on truth and facts. Let experience guide you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Assess what’s going on, seek the truth and take action. If you don’t stand up for your rights and what you want, you’ll have no one to blame but yourself.
