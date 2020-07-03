SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Please someone you love. Make a personal change that will enhance the way you look, live or treat others. Physical activity will ease stress. Don’t get involved in joint ventures.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t feel that you have to do everything all at once. Preparation and organization will determine how much you accomplish. Adjust the way you live for the ultimate results.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t feel that you must join in if you don’t like what others are doing. Protect your interests, health and home. Physical improvements will fetch compliments.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Your dedication and determination will make a difference. Follow your heart and do what’s best for you, your loved ones and your community. An unexpected opportunity might well be knocking.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — If you speed things up a bit, you will accomplish what you set out to do. The less time you spend discussing your plans and the more time you spend being constructive, the better.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A positive change will come from a heart-to-heart discussion you have with someone you live or work with. Be honest and willing to compromise.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pay more attention to how you look and feel. Spending more time on self-improvement will encourage a healthier lifestyle and a positive attitude. Romance is featured.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0