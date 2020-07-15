SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A commitment will have an emotional impact on your life. Be prepared to compromise and to fulfill your promises. Be honest with yourself as well as a partner or loved one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll accomplish the most if you don’t rely on others. An opportunity will change your life and give you the momentum to tidy up loose ends and move on quickly.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Handle emotional situations with compassion and understanding. Pour your heart and soul into the home, family and personal growth. Share your feelings and do something beautiful for a loved one.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Emotional discord will disrupt your domestic scene if you neglect responsibilities and promises. You can’t buy love, so don’t spend money to impress others. Joint ventures will face continued setbacks.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be astute, learn as you go and take nothing for granted. Put your energy and time where they count and be willing to do the grunt work required to get what you want.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A deal that promises riches, beauty or popularity will tempt you. If it sounds too good to be true, do your research and interrogate your motives before you take a chance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Exaggeration will not be well-received. Stick to the facts, show compassion and take the high road when faced with opposition. Being at odds with the majority will leave you dangling.

