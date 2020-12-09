Thursday, Dec. 10

Pay attention to detail, and be responsible for achieving your dreams. Change begins with you, and the more you do on your own, the easier it will be to get things done. Listen to your intuition, not to someone trying to lead you in a different direction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Look at your assets, what others expect of you and what you are capable of doing. Be honest with yourself and others, and offer only what’s reasonable. You don’t have to impress anyone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stay focused on what you want to accomplish and building a strong, stable home environment that will soothe your soul. Don’t let matters concerning institutions escalate.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be observant, but don’t let outside matters consume you. Be diligent when it comes to taking care of your responsibilities, and protect your reputation, position and status as you move forward.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Personal growth, improving your physical appearance and romance will alleviate stress and encourage happiness. Follow through with a creative endeavor that utilizes your skills.