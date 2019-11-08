Saturday, Nov. 9

Examples from the past will help you make better choices moving forward. Consider what and who you want to keep in your life and what you are ready to discard. Taking a realistic approach and sticking with supportive people who are heading in the same direction as you will help you become successful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A social event shouldn’t be lavish, indulgent or risky. A reserved and intellectual attitude will get you further ahead. You can have fun without being impulsive and excessive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put a strategy in place and proceed. What you accomplish will depend on how prepared you are to launch your plans. Self- and home improvement should be your priorities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An unusual connection can be made that will spark your imagination and help guide you down a path that will bring about positive change. Choose kindness over anger.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Get together with people who motivate you to make better choices. Financial matters can be resolved if you lower your overhead. Do what’s best for you, not what someone else decides you should do.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}