Saturday, Aug. 1

Observation will encourage you to make better choices and avoid unwanted surprises this year. Take care of your health, finances, legal affairs and any matters regarding institutions or large corporations. Don’t try to test the system this year. Put honesty and integrity first and foremost.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Make personal improvements, fine-tune your plans or lifestyle and focus on doing what’s best for everyone. Don’t let a tempting offer entice you to take part in a risky venture.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Strive to achieve what makes you happy. Connect via social media with an old friend or someone who shares your sentiments. Talking about your dreams will help you work to achieve them.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take time to pamper yourself. Adopting a new look or tending to your physical, spiritual or intellectual needs will be uplifting. Don’t buy into someone else’s dream. Do your own thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Expand your mind and address issues that have left you confused about your future. Happiness lies in pursuing what brings you peace of mind. It’s up to you to choose your destination.