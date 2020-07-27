× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, July 28

Stop procrastinating and follow through with your plans. Refuse to let emotions stand between you and what’s best. Pursue your passion, and be true to yourself and honest with those around you. Confront what needs to be changed and don’t take romance, love and family ties for granted.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t put yourself in a precarious position. Be consistent and follow your heart. A routine that promises better health, peace of mind and compatibility with others is encouraged.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You are responsible for your happiness. Take control of your life, say what’s on your mind and refuse to let anyone stand between you and what you want to achieve.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Rely on your skills, intelligence and beliefs. If someone tries to push you in a different direction, recognize what you have to do, and follow your path.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Review what’s possible and make it happen. Don’t forgo an opportunity because someone feels threatened by the changes you want to make. Let go of the past and focus on your happiness.