ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put greater emphasis on the way you look and how you feel. Don’t trust someone who offers insincere flattery or pressures you to share your secrets. Be your own judge.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make a move or personal change, or make a promise to someone you love. Positive change will unfold if you are open to suggestions. Travel will lead to personal growth, knowledge and new beginnings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A partnership will entice you, but before you make a commitment to someone, gather details and verify facts. Someone will withhold a personal secret that should concern you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — The changes going on around you should be embraced. If you engage in what transpires and participate instead of sitting on the sidelines, you will benefit from the experience.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be careful whom you trust, what you sign up for and how you deal with change. Concentrate on personal growth, better health and broadening your interests. Romance is on the rise.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Indulge less, learn more and associate with productive people. Don’t let a personal incident disrupt your plans. Trust in your ability to adapt, deliver and move on.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stay active, get fit and reach out to people who share your interests. Take note of what others do, but don’t feel that you must follow or take part in someone else’s plan.

