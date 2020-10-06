PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Mull over what you’ve accomplished and proceed to make positive changes to how you live, work and handle your money. Don’t let an emotional decision lead to a mistake.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t let frustration get you down. Take care of your responsibilities and move on to something physically or mentally stimulating. Refuse to let an outsider meddle in your business.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Check everyone’s motives before you get involved in a joint venture. You’ll face less opposition if you do your own thing. Make changes that will change the way you socialize or interact with others. Romance is featured.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t let your emotions interfere with what you have to get done. A positive attitude will help you summon the support needed to finish what you start. Take better care of your health.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You may not receive all the information you require to make the right decision. Ask questions, bide your time and don’t be afraid to make a last-minute change if you have doubts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Say less and do more. Your actions will make a difference. A passionate approach to work will lead to progress. Don’t let changes someone makes stand in your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Let technology help you get things done. Set up meetings and voice your opinion. How you conduct business will impress someone who can help you get ahead. Valuable information will come your way.

