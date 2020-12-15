TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — If you focus on success, you will be happy with the results. Invest more time, effort and money in learning, honing your skills and making your dreams come true. Embrace change.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Talk matters through to get good results. A partnership looks promising, but it will require honesty from the start. Fess up to anything that has the potential to become a problem.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A financial change will take you by surprise. Be wary of anyone asking personal questions or wanting access to sensitive information. A partnership will take an exciting turn.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You will thrive in settings that require physical endurance and competition. Be honest with yourself regarding what you can do, and plan your strategy to fit your ability. Don’t worry about others’ actions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Refuse to let personal problems drag you down. Your success will depend on how much you are willing to put in to reach your goal. Strive for perfection and embrace new possibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Listen to your heart, fulfill your dreams and let go of what is no longer working for you. Problems at home will leave you feeling torn between what you want and how to go about getting your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stop laboring over what’s holding you back, put your ducks in a row and make a move. You know what’s best for you and what you have to do to reach your objective. More initiative may be required.

