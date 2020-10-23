ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put your energy where it counts. Do something to help your community. Utilize your knowledge and skills to improve your relationships and surroundings.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Let go of whatever isn’t working for you and move on to new beginnings. A sensitive issue is best left alone for the time being. Keep your opinions to yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep the ball moving. Don’t rely on the information someone offers. Verify every word before you get involved in something risky. Avoid manipulative people.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change will prove useful. Making adjustments to your surroundings or lifestyle will turn out better than anticipated. A joint venture will make you nervous, but the results will be worthwhile.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Physical activities that require thought, agility and strength will motivate you to take on something you’ve been reluctant to do in the past. It’s time to walk away from what you cannot change.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll thrive on change. Use your intelligence, and be ready to jump at any opportunity that comes your way. Don’t let anyone stand in your way or disrupt your plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Make affordable plans. If you overstep your budget or make promises you cannot keep, you’ll have to backtrack. Be willing to put in the time and work required to finish what you start.

