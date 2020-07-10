× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, July 11

Choose a mellow approach to life and whatever comes your way. Don’t get wrapped up in melodrama or situations that will test your patience. Keep a clear head and remain focused on the people and projects that bring you the most joy. Your happiness depends on you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Think outside the box. When someone does something you don’t like or agree with, choose to put your energy into something you enjoy doing, not into a pointless debate.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do something physical. Go for a hike with someone special or give your time to a worthy cause, and you’ll be inspired to pay it forward more often.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t lose sight of what you want because someone is using emotional tactics to push you in a direction that doesn’t appeal to your needs or desires. Learn to say no.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t get angry; get moving. Push yourself to do something conducive to improving your health, appearance and emotional state. Make interesting plans with someone who appreciates you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A change will improve your frame of mind. Take a walk in the wilderness and discover more about nature and the environment to inspire your creativity.