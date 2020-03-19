LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Memories will prompt you to visit an old, familiar place. If you want something, ask for it, and if you don’t like something, say so. Honesty is in your best interest.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Say no to anyone trying to use you. Make choices that will bring about a positive change. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — If you explain your intentions, you will get the help and support you need to move forward. A look at different locations and opportunities will inspire you to make a change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Spend time with people who are enthusiastic about the same things you are. Love is prevalent, but it can also be daunting if you are feeling uncertain. Shopping will lead to a great buy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You won’t be able to please everyone, so take care of yourself first. Consider partnering with someone who is trying to do something similar to you personally or professionally.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Avoid a controversial topic with friends or relatives. Remain neutral and concentrate on what you can achieve. Being productive will bring higher rewards. Romance is favored.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Emotions will be close to the surface. Refuse to let anyone pressure you into doing something that you don’t feel good about. You don’t have to impress anyone, so be true to you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0