Friday, August 7

What you contribute this year will turn heads and encourage others to follow suit. Don’t let the changes others decide to make cause distraction. Personal gain, enlightenment and respect are heading your way. You’ll see the good and the bad, making it easier to use discretion when necessary.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — The attention you attract will invite criticism as well as praise. Be prepared to stand up for your beliefs and to follow through with your promises. Romance is favored.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — The threat of emotional interference is apparent. A mistake will hinder reaching your full potential. Clear your mind, and make practical decisions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Know what you want and what you are willing to give up. Don’t try to change others or a plan that’s already in motion. Change your attitude and do what’s best for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — The changes someone wants you to make will be for his or her benefit, not yours. Rethink your strategy, and consider what makes you happy before you commit to someone’s plan.