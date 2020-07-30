× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Friday, July 31

Recognize your accomplishments, and you’ll realize you already have what you need to enjoy life. Settle in, spend more time with the people you love and focus on your health and emotional well-being. Make personal growth, enlightenment and romance your priorities, instead of chasing something you don’t need.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Let your conscience be your guide. Do something that will have an impact. Making someone smile will be rewarding and will push you in a new direction. Romance is featured.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make changes instead of letting situations fester. A great idea will lead to offers and suggestions that will help you move forward. Speak your mind and follow your heart.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Let experience be your teacher. Expand your interests instead of procrastinating. Deal with matters intelligently. Let go of the past and embrace the future. Romance is featured.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Prepare for the changes you want to make. Be innovative and incorporate new technology into your plans. Don’t trust anyone else to be as thorough as you.