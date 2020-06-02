× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, June 3

Emphasize how you earn your living. Find new ways to use your skills. Learn about and explore something that intrigues you. Make a change based on your current situation, where you see yourself heading and what you want to accomplish moving forward. Don’t get angry; get moving.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Use your connections to your advantage. Reconnect with someone who may have a lead on a position that might interest you. Don’t take a risk, and protect yourself against injury and illness.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take time to explore new possibilities. A challenge will motivate you to start something that encourages you to use creative skills to benefit you mentally as well as financially.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You may not like a change that’s taking place, but in the end, there will be benefits you didn’t anticipate. Sit tight and let things unfold naturally. Romance is on the rise.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Go about your business and stay out of trouble. Refuse to get involved in someone else’s drama. Clear thoughts will prompt wise moves. A personal change will enhance your life.