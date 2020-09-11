AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Channel your energy into clearing up unfinished business. Look at personal investments as a safety net. A backup plan will ease your mind and make it easier for you to deal with everyday life.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for alternative ways to socialize that will not jeopardize your health or financial well-being. Share your feelings with a loved one and put a plan in place that gives you incentive to work hard.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be a leader. Know your worth and don’t back down. Your strength and conviction will encourage others to listen to what you have to say. Don’t let emotions interfere with common sense.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll have decisions to make regarding how you balance your time. Look at the possibilities and consider what will help you appease everyone, including yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pay more attention to your fitness and diet. Protect yourself from risky situations that could affect your finances, contracts or health. Keep matters in perspective. Love and romance are on the rise.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Say less and do more. Your reputation depends on your actions, not on empty promises. Look for innovative solutions to volatile situations. Anger will not be the answer.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Charm, intelligence, kindness and common sense will be the way to go. Put your energy into what matters to you and focus on using what you have going for you instead of trying unproven methods.

