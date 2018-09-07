Saturday, Sept. 8
Check out your options and make a change. You’ll get ahead if you take advantage of what’s available. Use your intelligence and put your own unique touch on whatever you decide to do or take on. Positive change is heading your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You can’t lose if you follow through with your plans. Your perception and insights into trends and what will and won’t work will lead to positive change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep your head down and your mind set on whatever journey you embark on. Listen to the advice of others, but don’t let anyone railroad you into something you don’t want to do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Let your creative imagination take charge. Indulge in emotional situations that make you think about love, life and how you’d like to live. Make romance a priority.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be careful whom you trust. Someone will offer a pretty picture to entice you to participate in something that isn’t in your best interest. Invest in you, not in someone else.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Invest in your home and family. Make changes that will add to your assets and make the people you love happy. An unexpected professional opportunity will come your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pay more attention to the way you look and how to best make improvements that won’t put your bank account in jeopardy. Stabilizing your personal finances will ease stress.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll have an opportunity to get involved in a partnership. Whether it’s personal or professional, you should consider what’s being offered. You stand to benefit if you are willing to make a change.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — A personal change will leave you unsure about what to do next. Look at whatever transpires as a blessing in disguise. The outcome will be beneficial, regardless of the initial blow.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Travel plans should be in the works. Getting together with friends or relatives will give you a sense of belonging. The information shared with you will change the way you move forward.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — An emotional matter will build if you or someone else is not honest regarding your feelings. Don’t let personal matters interfere with what you need to accomplish.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Embrace new beginnings. Getting involved in something you have never done before will bring you in contact with interesting people who will encourage you to make positive lifestyle changes.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Before you take on new projects, make sure you can afford the cost involved. Avoid extravagant people and pastimes. Joint money matters will lead to an argument.
