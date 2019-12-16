Tuesday, Dec. 17

Settle in and concentrate on preparing and organizing for the future. Eliminate confusion by asking questions, gathering information and facts, and getting a sense of what you want to do as you move forward. A smooth transition from one phase of life to another will depend on you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Listen carefully and consider the source of any information you are given. Get your home ready for the festive season and clear a space for a project you want to start.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take on a little extra work and watch your savings grow. Hang on to your cash instead of spending it on useless items. Innovative gift ideas should be kept well within budget.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t rely on anyone to do things for you. A change someone makes will be done behind your back. Protect your money, possessions and reputation.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Certain memories will lead to a sentimental moment. Don’t have regrets; learn from your experiences and move forward with a clear head and a good plan.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Know what you want to do and what your responsibilities are. How you handle others will affect the amount of support and help you are offered.