ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Use your energy wisely. Focus on becoming physically fit. Practice moderation and mindfulness, and promote solutions that work for everyone. Strive to do the right thing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Finish what you start before moving on to something new. Discuss your thoughts with someone who has always offered helpful suggestions. Think big, but don’t go over budget.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take better care of the people you love. Be willing to offer help when needed and to work as a team player. Love and romance are on the rise.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Verify facts. Don’t act on an assumption or pick sides prematurely. Pay close attention to how others respond to you. Don’t take a physical risk.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Exercise will help ease stress. Distance yourself from people trying to get you to participate in something that doesn’t benefit you. Be wary of someone with a silver tongue.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change will encourage you to strive for a brighter future. The best way to get ahead is to participate. Be demonstrative to gain respect.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Problems will surface that leave you feeling unsettled. Don’t hesitate when change is required. Self-improvement, romance and family bonding are encouraged.

