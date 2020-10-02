Saturday, Oct. 3

Live and learn. Walk away from situations that aren’t working for you. Consider where you will gain the most using your skills and attributes. Don’t labor over what others do or say. Choose practical solutions while eschewing anger and brute force. Change your spending habits.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Sit tight and see what unfolds. Don’t make a fuss or interfere in battles that aren’t yours to fight. A physical change may be necessary to distance yourself from a negative situation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Say what’s on your mind, and initiate a change that will improve your life. An adjustment to a meaningful partnership will give you more time and support to follow your dream. Romance will boost your emotional well-being.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Channel your energy into something you enjoy doing. An adventure will give you the nudge you need to bring about a lifestyle change. Take better care of your health.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Personal gains look promising. Getting a makeover or investing in something you want to pursue will turn out well. Make an adjustment at home that will accommodate your plans. Romance will lead to an exciting lifestyle change.