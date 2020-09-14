AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Sit tight, be an observer and plan how best to move forward when the time is right. You can make personal improvements if you pool your resources with a loved one.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Speak the truth and clear the air. Focus on building strong unions with the people who are most likely to have your back. Someone from your past will offer insight into a confusing situation.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Do something that will boost your morale or help you bring about positive physical change. Start a new fitness routine or diet that will help you build strength and ward off illness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Aim to please, but not at your own expense. Offer kindness and compassion, not your cash. If the advice you offer comes from the heart, it will be well-received. Hard work will pay off.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Inconsistency is apparent. Ask questions, and be precise to avoid a misunderstanding. Emotions will flare if someone doesn’t give you accurate information. Proceed with caution, and stick to the truth.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll stumble across valuable information through conversations with friends, relatives or colleagues. Be open to suggestions, but keep an eye on your wallet.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You must get things right the first time if you wish to avoid criticism or complaints. A change someone makes will leave you in an awkward position. Be prepared to proceed on your own. Romance is featured.

