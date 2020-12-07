Tuesday, Dec. 8

Refuse to let emotional matters confuse you and those around you. Stick to facts and truth, and find a way to navigate your way through misleading information. Strive to let go of what no longer works for you, and focus on the best way to get ahead and ease stress.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Create a designated workout room, creative corner or comfortable place to kick back with someone you love. Your effort will make a difference to your emotional well-being.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep your emotions under control and your mind on what you are trying to achieve, and bring about the changes that will help you reach your objective. Show compassion and understanding.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Use intellect to win support and to get ahead. An enthusiastic approach will help deter anyone trying to get in your way. Uncertainty and vacillation will hold you back.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Ask what you can do for others, not what others can do for you. Refuse to get entangled in a situation that is divisive or misleading. Stick to the facts and do your best.