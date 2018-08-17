Saturday, Aug. 18
Make changes that will boost your confidence and make you feel good about who you are and how you look. Stick to basics and get back to nature. Find the beauty within and show the world what you have to offer. Simplicity, kindness and romance should be your priorities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Look for unique ways to improve your home life without going into debt. You cannot buy love; you must earn it. Pitching in and doing your part will help.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Taking short trips, visiting friends or relatives or just changing your routine will give you the pick-me-up you need to spark new ideas or find ways to move in a positive direction.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll do better helping strangers than you will trying to please the people close to you. Take a moment to do something that makes you feel good about your appearance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Plans can be made, and get-togethers are encouraged, as long as you don’t overdo it. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to make a personal change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Old friends will be a reminder of what made you move on. Don’t let someone put you down. Use charm and diplomacy to show how far you’ve come.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stick close to home and make the alterations that you’ve been contemplating. A change will make you feel good about your life and the direction in which you are heading.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put your best foot forward when dealing with others. How you share your thoughts and engage in activities will set the tone for how well you will get along going forward.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An emotional situation can set your plans back. Choose not to meddle in other people’s affairs. Focus on your personal interests and finances. Aim to stabilize your life, not to disrupt it.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Engage in events that will encourage new friendships and discussions regarding your intentions. Be willing to give a little to get a little.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Discuss your feelings with a loved one. If you want to make changes at home or to your relationship, it’s best to be open and honest about your plans before you begin.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put more time, effort and thought into looking your best and projecting the image you want to portray. Social events will lead to interesting discussions that encourage positive change.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Express your feelings and consider alternative ways to do things that will please others. Take better care of your health. Proper fitness and diet should be enforced.
