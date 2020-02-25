LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Travel, learn, explore and make adjustments that encourage you to do your best. Don’t follow someone else when you know where you can make the most significant difference.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Your quick response and eagerness to get things done will draw onlookers. Don’t be shy; show off what you’ve accomplished. You can have a big impact on others at this time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Networking events will lead to interesting encounters. Your open and sophisticated nature will attract people who want to pick your brain. Don’t give all your secrets away. Romance is favored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep moving forward until you are satisfied with the results you get. Your drive, passion and power of persuasion will work wonders when you want something.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Travel, new adventures and personal gains are prominent, but don’t go overbudget. Choose self-improvement over excessive behavior. Romance is encouraged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep your distance from those who are difficult to get along with or who tend to put demands or pressure on you. Keep your life simple, your spending down and your opinions to yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — If you trust friends with your secrets, expect them to let you down. It is best not to depend on anyone if you want to get things done. Personal gain is within reach.

