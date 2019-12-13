TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Information is golden. Plan to get together with someone who can provide you with valuable information. What you learn will change how you move forward. Make romantic plans with someone special.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Live and learn. If you observe what others do and say, it will lead to a revelation regarding how you feel about someone you thought you knew. Don’t share personal information.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Home is where the heart is, and spending time with loved ones will make your day. Romance is on the rise, and a gesture you make will win someone over.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t let temptation take control. You are best off listening, observing and keeping your opinions to yourself. Avoid indulgence and arguments, regardless of what someone does or says. Knowledge is power.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You are onto something big. Elaborate and discuss your plans with someone whom you respect intellectually. A collaborative session will lead to an interesting proposal. Romance is featured.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stop making comparisons and start building your own narrative. Take it upon yourself to bring about change and to distance yourself from what you don’t feel is to your advantage. Change is overdue.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Put a plan in place that will give you the incentive to take care of business and free up some time for a fun activity with a loved one.

