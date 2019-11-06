ARIES (March 21-April 19) — An unfamiliar environment will broaden your outlook regarding educational pursuits or your family history. A proposal, gift or settlement will improve your life. Romance is emphasized.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — It’s up to you to bring about change. Don’t wait for someone else to do the work. Look at your options, find out what you need to know and initiate your plan.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — An emotional matter will be difficult to control. Go directly to the source of the information you are given if something doesn’t seem right. Don’t pay for anything you don’t want or need.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Evaluate a proposal and consider how to use what you and the person making it have to offer. An innovative plan will pay off if you split the work and cost.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Certain improvements will require you to do a little work. Physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle are in your best interest. Don’t let temptation lead you down the wrong path.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Get out more and spend time with people who offer insight, knowledge and a different point of view. A function or event will lead to a good connection.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Taking a business trip or checking out a potential offer, school or new direction will make you feel better about the future. Personal gains, family ties and romance are favored.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0