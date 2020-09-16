AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Look over your documents and investments to see where you stand. An opportunity to excel is within reach. Love and romance are on the rise.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for opportunities. Touch base with people who share your opinions, beliefs and values. A shift in the ways you earn your living and handle your money looks promising.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — It’s time to revamp the way you do things and to monitor your time carefully. Change is required, but you must be patient to gain the best results.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change may be necessary if you haven’t been getting along with a colleague. Either find a way to put your differences aside or remove yourself from the situation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Do something that stimulates you mentally. Stay focused on what’s important. If you overreact, overdo it or get involved in something that isn’t going to benefit you directly, you will have regrets. Romance is in the stars.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Let your emotions and intuition lead the way. Anger is a waste of time. If you put your heart into something you want to pursue, it will help take your mind off disruptive situations.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Set rules to live by that will keep you heading down the right path. Don’t let someone else influence you to take a risk. Put your energy into personal and domestic improvements.

