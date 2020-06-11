SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Expand your mind, your interests and your friendships. A positive change you make will enhance your relationship with someone you want to get to know better. A creative pursuit will pay off.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Leave nothing to chance. Cover your back and don’t offer information to anyone prying into your affairs. A steady pace forward will bring the best return. Nurture a meaningful relationship.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change of plans will keep you moving in a direction that offers something new and exciting. Be prepared to adapt as you go, and you will get good results.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Personal growth begins with you. Look at your current setup, consider what will make it better and concentrate on moving toward your destination of choice. Romance will enhance your life.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be careful with whom you share information and how you treat the ones you love. If you take someone for granted, you can expect to be treated the same in return.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t be fooled by what someone else says or does. Be confident and take the path that suits you. You are responsible for your happiness. Be a leader, not a follower.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Use intelligence when faced with a situation that requires you to make a choice. Don’t let fear set in or cause you to waffle when you should be decisive.

