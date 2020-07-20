× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, July 21

Adaptability and preparation will lead to the success you are looking for this year. Taking a different approach to what you do will spark your imagination and help you devise new ways to present old ideas. Don’t let emotional or personal matters interfere with what you are trying to achieve.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t let anger surface. Put your energy into something constructive, and you’ll get ahead. Let your success be your revenge when dealing with someone who irks you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Your ideas may seem far-fetched to some, when, in reality, you are ahead of your time. Give others a chance to catch up to you. Spend your free time perfecting your plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put personal papers in order. Protect yourself against ill health and injury. A partnership with someone unique will intrigue you. Read the fine print before you sign an agreement.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t make changes without considering the cost involved. Spending on luxury items will cause undue stress. Moderation will ensure that you have plenty of energy to devote to the pastimes that make you happy.