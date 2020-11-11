VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Monitor what everyone around you is doing to avoid ending up in a compromising position. Issues will arise if you make changes to your daily routine. Change your plans if necessary.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Observation will help you avoid jumping to conclusions. Spend more time perfecting your skills and less time butting heads with someone who doesn’t share your opinion.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take part in a dialogue concerning where and how you do your job. Look at the pros and cons of a situation that involves the young and old people in your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put more effort into your professional goals. Consider trends and market your skills to fill a niche. Make changes that will help you improve your health, appearance and lifestyle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Sit back, settle in and make changes that will help you be more productive. Don’t worry about what others do; follow the path that leads to peace of mind and a better quality of life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Go over your finances, investments and personal contracts. Make adjustments that will help you stabilize your position. Do what’s best for you. A complimentary person will have ulterior motives.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A deal may look promising, but before you decide to team up with someone, consider how well you get along and if you share the same beliefs and objectives.

