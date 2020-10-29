ARIES (March 21-April 19) — An offer is only useful if it suits your needs. Refuse to get involved in something that will benefit someone else more than it will help you. Speak up, but don’t let anger take the reins.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Expand your knowledge, interests and goals. Make sure you and a partner are on the same page before you agree to something long-term. Someone will offer an inflated point of view. Research the possibilities before getting involved.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A personal pick-me-up will boost your mood. Physical fitness, a new look or additional skills will encourage you to head in a new and exciting direction. A romantic encounter is favored.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do what’s best for everyone. Refuse to get into a scuffle with someone negative or controlling. Do your own thing if you don’t like what someone asks you to do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Control your emotions. Back away from unstable situations. Create happiness, and peace of mind will follow. Work on the projects that are important to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change of plans will work in your favor. The information that comes your way will help you slide into situations with ease and put you in an excellent position to negotiate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Put your time and energy into an important relationship. Ease stress to improve your health. Do things that make you happy.

