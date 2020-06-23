× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, June 24

Stop wrestling with the past and start pursuing meaningful goals that will get you moving in a positive direction. Push to unleash your creative imagination and to turn your ideas into worthwhile projects. Believe in your ability to make a difference, and you will. Kindness will lead to rewards.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Embrace life, and don't be afraid to try something new. A different approach to an old idea will help you get things up and running. Use your charm to win support.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Make a difference by offering to help those who cannot help themselves. Building a system that can improve community services or the way your family runs will pay off.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't take a risk when it comes to your health and your family's well-being. Greater involvement in finding solutions and making a difference will lead to a safer future.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Your heart is in the right place. A kind gesture you make will speak volumes about the type of person you are. Follow your heart, make a difference and please everyone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Venture out and visit new places. It will clear your head and help you decide what you want to do next.