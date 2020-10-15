PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t spend money to impress someone. The best way to gain respect and popularity is to offer your services or experience, not your cash. Spend time with a love one.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Step aside if it will help you keep the peace. Now is not the time to start an argument with someone who can influence your prospects.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Jump at the chance to make a change. Head in a direction that excites you. Follow your heart and explore the future with optimism.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You can’t please everyone, so do what’s best for you. Keep your intentions to yourself until you have established the best way to proceed. Too much talk will give someone a chance to interfere with your plans.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — When in doubt, sit tight. Be observant, but don’t meddle. Keep the peace now, and you will be in a better position to get your way in the end. Enjoy what life has to offer.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll be caught between a rock and a hard place if you let someone drag you into their fight. Quiet support is the best way to handle a difficult situation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep your money and possessions safe. Don’t take a risk or get involved in joint ventures. Make a change that will protect you from loss and encourage you to learn more about how best to handle your finances.

