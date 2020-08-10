× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Aug. 11

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A change that takes place at work or in your community may be surprising, but acceptance is in your best interest. Branch out, and try something new and exciting.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Follow the rules. Don’t let anyone railroad you into something that doesn’t sit right with you. Do your due diligence, gather the facts and be ready to make adjustments if someone gets in your way. When one door closes, another will open.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Make your surroundings more accommodating. Clear a space for the projects you want to get underway. If you need help, rely on someone who is always supportive and willing to do his or her part on your behalf.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — What you do will make a difference. Choose to let your actions speak for you, and allow your dedication and desire to prevail. Use your imagination, and associate with people who share your sentiments.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take the initiative, and follow through with your plans. Having the proper documents in order and your plan in place will give you the edge you need over a rival or opponent.