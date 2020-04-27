LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Speed things up. Your aim should be to complete what you start and then move on to pastimes geared toward self-improvement and better health.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Your insight and imagination will pay off. Fine-tune whatever you are working on before you present it to others, or you will face criticism from someone jealous and vindictive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take action and finish what you start. Don’t trust someone else with your responsibilities. Be open and honest with a loved one. Don’t act on hearsay when you can get the facts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A personal adjustment will be helpful. The more you do to keep the peace and ensure that you and your family are comfortable, the less stress or conflict you’ll endure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep moving toward your goal and spend as little time as possible laboring over what others do, say or want. Personal improvement will lift your spirits and boost your confidence.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make a positive change to the way you handle or earn your money. Don’t limit what you can do because you are afraid to use your skills in a new way.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Strive to reach a position that gives you the freedom to make yourself happy. A simple lifestyle change will be fulfilling mentally, physically and financially. Romance is on the rise.

