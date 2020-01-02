GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll be eager to spend time with someone who makes you feel alive. Plan an eventful evening that will encourage discussions regarding plans for the future. Romance is encouraged.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Refuse to let your emotions take the reins. You can make the most of your day, or you can make a fuss. Do what will benefit everyone the most with a smile on your face.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Extend an invitation to someone you have something in common with and see what transpires. A unique situation will take you in a new direction. Romance and personal gain are apparent.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take it easy. If you agree to something too quickly, you’ll have second thoughts. Develop an idea or proposition with precision and an eye for detail if you want to avoid setbacks.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You are best off taking your time and not rushing into anything, even if you desire a lifestyle change. Emotions will run high. Focus on love, not on discord.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Start putting your ideas into play. One step at a time will bring you that much closer to what you want to achieve. Personal growth is favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stick to the truth, be practical and make things happen. Get together with someone who brings out the best in you and celebrate your relationship. Romance is in the stars.

