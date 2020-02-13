CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Go with the flow and enjoy making adjustments to your surroundings that will encourage a better and more convenient lifestyle. Romance is on the rise. Make plans for two.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take a moment to mull over what’s going on around you. Emotional reactions will only make matters worse. If you are thoughtful, compassionate and understanding, personal rewards will unfold. Romance is encouraged.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Fix what needs to be fixed and move on to more enjoyable tasks. Set up guidelines, rules and objectives that are easy to follow. Be a leader.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Sit back, observe what’s going on and consider all your options before you get involved in something. Don’t believe everything you hear or pick sides before you have all the facts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Emotions will be close to the surface. Look for unusual ways to resolve issues that have been confusing or causing uncertainty in your life. Offer options, incentives and peace of mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Involvement with groups will test your patience. When in doubt, proceed on your own. Don’t believe the hype someone is throwing at you. Adopt what’s feasible. Put personal goals first.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A hange will inspire you to do things differently. Share your ideas with someone who has the capacity to see your vision and contribute to your plan.

