Saturday, June 13

You’ll have to decompartmentalize if you want to avoid ending up in a position that doesn’t give you the freedom to set goals and reach your expectations. Fight for your right to be innovative and to strive to live life your way. Trust and believe in your ability to succeed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Refuse to let anyone agitate you or bait you into a dispute. Take the high road, go about your business and do your best to get things done on time.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look for unique ways to use the skills you’ve mastered. A change will help you recognize how much you have to offer. A partnership opportunity will spark your interest.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keeping doing what you do best. Take a path that allows you to be who you are and offers unique ways to use your skills and experience to get ahead.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll find someone who isn’t right for you enticing. Deal with the temptation you face with precautionary measures. Know your limitations, and stick to tried-and-true methods.