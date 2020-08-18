AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Back off if something doesn’t feel right. Don’t overreact or take on too much. Watch what others do, and gauge your own actions accordingly.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Insight into situations that can change the way you take care of your interests will surface. Listen to those with more experience, and don’t hesitate to ask questions if it will help you make the necessary adjustments.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Your emotions will take control if you aren’t careful. Take a deep breath, and consider alternative ways to resolve issues you have with a loved one.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change will cause confusion and uncertainty. Take a moment to consider your actions before you get involved in something that may be risky. A problem will arise with a loved one if you are inconsistent.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Use intelligence to get what you want. Size up situations before you take action. Focus on making home improvements and getting along with loved ones. Make romance a priority.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Let your actions speak for you. Do what’s right at all times. An opportunity will result if you are honorable and reliable. Let go of the past and focus on the future.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Spend more time building a warm and friendly environment for family and friends. The time and energy you put into something you believe in will push you in a new direction full of possibilities.

