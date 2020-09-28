Tuesday, Sept. 29
Pay attention to expiration dates, personal documents and money matters. Prepare to take on an unexpected change. Leave nothing to chance. A disconnect with someone you’ve known a long time will encourage you to take control and do things your way. Romance and a lifestyle change are favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t argue over something you cannot change. If you consider every angle, you will recognize how to outmaneuver someone who is trying to take advantage of you. Romance is on the rise.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Bring about changes that make you happy. Let go of situations that are holding you back or making you miserable. Create a plan to help you attain personal growth and inner peace.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Think twice before you share personal information. Someone will be searching for a way to make you look bad. An emotional situation will escalate if you act on an assumption or get involved in gossip.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — It’s OK to do things differently. Use your skills and knowledge to boost your income. A domestic change will push you to make adjustments that will bring you peace of mind.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Evaluate your lifestyle, relationships and fitness routines. Putting romance back in your life will bring you closer to a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Use your imagination, strive to be unique and don’t be afraid to share your thoughts and insights. A change will improve how you handle money, health and contractual matters.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take pride in what you do. You will be judged by what you complete and what you leave unfinished. Put a plan in place that will ensure you take care of business. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change of mind will turn out well. Follow your gut feeling when dealing with work-related situations. Refuse to put your health at risk. Stand up for your rights and set a good example.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Align yourself with like-minded people. There is safety and strength in numbers. If you want to bring about change, you must fight for what you want. Don’t let a smooth-talking outsider take advantage of you or your loved ones.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your creative skills to get ahead. A partnership will change the way you view life. Don’t settle for less when a slight adjustment can make your experience better.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep a close watch over your possessions, finances and domestic situation. Aim to please, but not at the expense of your health or position. Anger will not help you get your way, but preparation and organization will. Romance is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Different directions will entice you. Listen to what others say to get a sense of what will work in your favor. Plan carefully and think systematically.
