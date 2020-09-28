PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Use your imagination, strive to be unique and don’t be afraid to share your thoughts and insights. A change will improve how you handle money, health and contractual matters.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take pride in what you do. You will be judged by what you complete and what you leave unfinished. Put a plan in place that will ensure you take care of business. Romance is favored.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change of mind will turn out well. Follow your gut feeling when dealing with work-related situations. Refuse to put your health at risk. Stand up for your rights and set a good example.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Align yourself with like-minded people. There is safety and strength in numbers. If you want to bring about change, you must fight for what you want. Don’t let a smooth-talking outsider take advantage of you or your loved ones.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your creative skills to get ahead. A partnership will change the way you view life. Don’t settle for less when a slight adjustment can make your experience better.