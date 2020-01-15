GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take time to exercise and do something that will help you relax and ease stress. Keep meddlers at a safe distance. Don't share personal secrets, passwords or your possessions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Overreacting will lead to regret. Pursue a creative interest that brings you joy. Make plans with a loved one. Update your image, daily routine and long-term goals.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep moving forward. Follow your heart and don't give in to someone putting demands on you. Be direct about the way you feel and what you want to pursue. Put your needs first.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Distance yourself from people who are indulgent or who are trying to tempt you to get involved in something that isn't good for you. Discipline will be required. An intimate relationship needs nurturing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep an open mind and be willing to compromise, but don't take on the impossible. Knowing what you are capable of doing will be key to your success today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Implement a change if it's what you want. You have more options than you realize. Take the road less traveled if it's more appealing. Make interesting plans with a loved one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Hold back if you think someone is playing games with you. It's better to be safe than sorry. If you put your effort into personal improvement and financial gains, you will make progress.

