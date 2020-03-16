LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be honest with yourself and others to avoid walking down the wrong path. Just because something works for someone else doesn’t mean that it’s right for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — If you network, you will make a connection with someone who interests you personally or professionally. A trip or educational pursuit will give you a more extensive range of options.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Forget about your worries and do something with someone who makes you smile. Reminding yourself of all that you have will help you rethink how you want to move forward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Put your creative ideas and talents to the test. Discuss an innovative partnership in detail. Draw up an agreement that will seamlessly blend what you and your partner have to offer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Pick up skills that will help you follow a path that excites you. Don’t limit yourself just because someone is not in favor of the changes you want to pursue.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t be so hard on yourself. If you stand up for your beliefs and do what you feel most comfortable doing, you will excel. An idea you have is worth fleshing out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Discretion will be required to avoid interference. An authority figure may pose a problem for you if you don’t abide by the rules. Don’t take a risk.

