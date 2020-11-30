Tuesday, Dec. 1

Take action and focus on your pursuits. Handle relationships with enthusiasm and the desire to work as a team player. The contributions you make this year will enrich your life and your relationships with loved ones. Uncertainty will lift when someone reveals a secret.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Spend time fixing up your surroundings and nurturing meaningful relationships. Judicious research will help eliminate any misconceptions you have about someone who is elusive or secretive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Visualize what you want to accomplish, and make alterations that will help you achieve your goal. Look for an opportunity, and seize the moment. Leave nothing to chance, and success will follow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Show passion in all you pursue, and progress will follow. Refuse to let others sway you in a direction that benefits them instead of you. It’s what you do, not what you say, that will count today.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Call in favors and ward off an emotional altercation. Getting your responsibilities out of the way will leave time to enjoy the rest of your day. Doing the right thing could lead to a gift.